EU approves €50m coronavirus grant for Nigeria

By NewsDesk

The European Union has approved the sum of €50 million euros as a grant to Nigeria to help the government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus within its border.

The approval followed an additional two weeks extension of the restriction placed on movement in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states by President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The President had in a nationwide broadcast on Monday night said that though the decision was a difficult one to take, it would avert likely repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown and that the government will do all within its power to protect Nigerians and the nation’s economy.

According to him, the challenges and sudden life changes posed by the virus remained a matter of life and death which must be taken seriously, hence the need to extend the lockdown with the aim to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states and avert community-based spreading.

“I am, therefore, once again, asking you all to work with government in this fight. This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square.

“The famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy, and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax,” the President had said.

While confirming the European Union gesture, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted that the EU grant was in support of the Buhari-led administration’s fight against the pestilence.

Adesina, through a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, explained that the Head of EU delegation, Amb Ketil Karlsen, commended the government efforts and measures put in place to flatten the curve of the virus in the country.