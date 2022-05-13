EU approves €500M arms funds for Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has disclosed plans to provide another 500 million euros (520 million dollars) for weapons and other military equipment to the Ukrainian armed forces as a support to their resistance against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has received financial and military assistance from the West since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, although no country has to date committed troops to the conflict.

The EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, announced plans to support Ukraine with arms on Friday during a meeting of top diplomats from the G7 group of industrialized nations in northern Germany. This brings the EU’s total financial assistance to Ukraine to 2 billion euros.

Also, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has called for more weaponry to be delivered to Ukraine. She said more weapons need to be supplied to Ukarine and santions against Russia increase.

“It’s very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions,’G7 unity has been vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy and we’ll continue to work together to do just that,’’ she said.

