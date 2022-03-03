EU appeals for ceasefire btw Russia, Ukraine

The European Union (EU), has appealed to the Ukrainian government and its Russia counterpart to sheath their sword and embrace dialogue in resolving the dispute between both countries.

It said that embracing dialogue by both countries would stop Ukrainians from fleeing their country to become refugees in other nations, and address the humanitarian crisis that has sprigged up after Russians invasion of their neighbors territory.

In a statement by the European Union high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, appealed for an immediate ceasefire between both countries.

“This war needs to stop now. I call for an immediate ceasefire. I call for immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors.”

Through the statement posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, Borrell added that, their neighboring country Moldova is on the stand by hosting more than twenty thousand refugee children who are fleeing the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The war which has however stretched for eight days between both countries is not showing any sign of it ending anytime soon.

Meanwhile, living in these countries of crisis have been restless and difficult for many citizens, particularly Ukrainians whose houses and properties have been burnt.

Many Ukrainian were always on watch; day and night, to be sure missiles from the Russians were not yet closer to them and to ensure their safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

