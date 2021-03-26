Ethiopian Airlines, travel agencies partners on passengers’ COVID-19 travel pass

In an effort to stimulate the restart of international travels in Africa and build confidence on travellers’ safety, Ethiopian Airlines has begun a trial IATA Travel Pass, a digital travel mobile app to enhance efficiency in testing or vaccine verification and restart travel.

The IATA Travel Pass initiative will help verify the authenticity of test information presented by travelers which is essential for ensuring the safety of passengers while complying with entry requirements of countries.

Ethiopian has gone digital in all of its operations to avoid physical contact and combat the spread of the pandemic and now we embark on this initiative which will allow our passengers to relish unparalleled flight experience.

Speaking on the trial of the IATA travel pass, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines,Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “Digital technology is vital to solve many of the problems that arise from the pandemic. We are glad that we are offering new digital opportunities to our passengers so as to fully and safely restart air travel.

“Our customers will enjoy efficient, contact-less and safer travel experience with their travel pass digital passport. As a safety first airline, we are going to be among the first to implement IATA’s travel pass initiative to facilitate travel. The new initiative will increase travelers’ confidence in travel, encourages governments to reopen their borders and expedites industry restart

. “The Travel Pass will help create a digital passport, receive test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their route, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel. The digital travel app will also avoid fraudulent documentation and make air travel more convenient.”

Also speaking, IATA Director General and CEO,Alexandre de Juniac, said, “Ethiopian Airlines is helping to lay the foundation for a re-connected world in which health credentials—COVID-19 test results to vaccination certificates will play a role.

“IATA Travel Pass securely enables travellers to control verified health credential data while sharing it with airlines and authorities as may be required in the travel process.

As an IATA Travel Pass trial partner, Ethiopian Airlines’ customers will be among the first to experience its benefits.”