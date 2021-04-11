Ethiopian Airlines set to resume Enugu, Kano airports operations

Ethiopian Airlines has assured Nigerian passengers that the airline is set to resume flight operations in both Kano and Enugu airports once the Federal Government reopens the two airports.

This a follow up to the special flight operations the airline carried out at the Aminu Kano International Airport on April, 6.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines is the only international airline operating from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu since it was gazetted as an international airport.

The the press release singed by the airline’s General Manager for Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, said it was committed to the Nigerian international travelling public and will continue to do so. She said: “Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has been operating into Nigeria since 1960 and have stayed with Nigeria during good and difficult times. When the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was closed for repairs, ET was the only international airline that flew to the alternative airport in Kaduna. ET is eager to provide our passengers with our traditional world class service in the most technically advanced aircraft in the world.

“Ethiopian is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to all the four airports in Nigeria. It was also the first to bring the Airbus A350 to Nigeria.

Before the Covid-19 Lockdown, ET operated to four airports in Nigeria, and since the gradual reopening of the airspace in Nigeria, only Lagos and Abuja airports were allowed for international Flights. With the completion of the new airport terminals and further improvements in Covid-19 situation in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced a phased re-opening of Kano,Enugu and Port Harcourt airports for I”nternational flights .

ET will soon announce schedules for flight operations to Enugu and Kano.”