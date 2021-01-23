Report on Interest
BusinessTransport

Ethiopian Airlines appoints new cargo manager for Nigeria

In its efforts to beef up cargo delivery service in Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has appointed Solomon Mekonnen as its new cargo manager for Nigeria. He will be based in Lagos and will supervise the cargo operations in the country.  Cargo business, the airline said, has become critical in the light of reduction in the volume of passenger traffic as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The airline said it currently operates a daily freight service in Nigeria in addition to the passenger services.

According ET, the cargo manager comes with a rich working experience. He has worked in various capacities since joining the airline in 2006. He was the Cargo Supervisor, the Cargo Sales Manager in Addis Ababa and Traffic and Sales Manager in Enugu.

The airline said with its cargo terminal in  Addis Ababa Airport, being the largest in Africa,  it has become a major player for cargo and vaccine distribution to many countries.

