Ethiopian airline staffs escape death after plane catches fire at Shanghai airport

Scores of Ethiopian Airline staff on Wednesday escaped death when a Boeing 777 cargo plane went up in flames while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

An eyewitness narrated that the heavy smoke pouring from an Ethiopian aircraft attracted many to the scene of the inferno that affected a large section of the upper fuselage.

After the fire broke out, flights bound for Shanghai Pudong International Airport were diverted to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to avoid pandemonium.

As gathered, the affected plane was on a regularly scheduled cargo service from Shanghai, China to Sao Paulo-Santiago in Brazil.

The airline management in a statement on its official social media handle stated that the fire was contained and that none of the staffs sustained injuries during the inferno.

Worried by many pictures and videos circulating on social media, the airline management hinted that investigation has commenced to unravel the causes of the incident.