EPL nominates Estavao, Semenyo, four others for award

The English Football Association has nominated Chelsea winger, Estavao William, alongside Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo, alongside four others for the Premier League Player of Matchweek 23 award.

The FA shortlisted the duo alongside Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United, Burnley goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, West Ham’s Matteus Fernandez and goalkeeper for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez, following their performance for clubs in Matchweek 22.

Estavao produced a fantastic individual display for Chelsea to help them earn a dominant London derby victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Pouncing on a defensive error by Palace, the 18-year-old fired Chelsea into the lead with a superb solo effort to record his second goal in the Premier League, and by no surprise, he was involved in their second goal, playing in fellow countryman Joao Pedro who made it 2-0 for the west Londoners.

Semenyo continued to thrive since his move to Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth, netting his third goal for Manchester City and his first in the Premier League for them against Wolverhampton Wanderers to ensure a 2-0 led for his side. Having doubled City’s lead, the Ghanaian came close to scoring again, but his fierce drive struck the woodwork.

For the second successive Matchweek, Dorgu makes the list after appearing to be a key figure in Manchester United’s resurgence courtesy of his goal and performance during the side’s 3-2 away win over title chasing Arsenal.

Having netted in the Manchester derby victory a week earlier, the Danish international international was struck a sensational volley, that went in via the woodwork, to give United the lead five minutes into the second half of the game, contributing in the victory for the Mancunians – their first at Arsenal in the league since 2017.

Burnley goalkeeper Dubravka, who won October’s Coca-Cola Save of the Month award, may have put himself in contention for this month’s shortlist too with an incredible double save to deny Wilson Odobert’s volley and Conor Gallagher’s follow-up.

The 37-year-old also flung himself across at full stretch to claw away Mathys Tel’s header – another of the nine saves he made to frustrate a Tottenham Hotspur attack that had 18 attempts at goal.

Fernandes produced a sensational strike into the top left-hand corner of the Sunderland net to put his side 3-0 ahead and also enjoyed arguably one of his best performances in West Ham shirt leading his team in touches (67) and tackles (five) too, while also rattling the underside of the crossbar as he came close to adding a second goal late on

Martinez was extraordinary between the sticks against Newcastle United including his incredible stop to deny Sandro Tonali from scoring a wonderful solo effort after just 35 seconds at St James’ Park to record his fifth clean sheet of the Premier League season and his first since November.

The league body, while announcing the nominees of Tuesday, stated that fans have until Wednesday 28 to cast their votes as the winner will be announced later in the day.