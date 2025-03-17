Epe LG chairman dispels financial misconduct allegations

The Chairman Of Epe Local Government Council, Surah Animashaun, has denied allegations leveled against her of mishandling funds meant for the development of the community.

Animashaun, who dismissed the claims as baseless emphasized that her administration is committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring that resources meant for the people of Epe are utilized effectively.

Here’s the revised sentence:

In a statement issued on Monday, she dared her accusers to produce tangible evidence of any misconduct, stating that the allegations were a deliberate attempt to divert her focus from completing community-benefiting legacy projects.”

“I urge the public to disregard these unsubstantiated claims, which are aimed at misleading residents and causing unnecessary disaffection. My administration remains focused on its mandate to drive progress and uplift the lives of our people,” she stated.

While emphasizing her commitment tocommunity growth, Princess Animashaun showcased her administration’s achievements, including road construction and rehabilitation, public building renovations, and streetlight installations, which have enhanced security and mobility.

“Strengthening primary healthcare facilities with modern equipment and improved services to ensure quality medical care for residents. Renovation of schools, provision of essential learning materials, and empowerment programs for students and teachers.

“Implementation of skill acquisition programs, entrepreneurial support for small-scale businesses, and various initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency among residents”, she added.

The community chairman meanwhile, reaffirmed her commitment to good governance, pledging to continue delivering impactful projects that will further enhance the development of Epe Local Government.