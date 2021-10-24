Enyimba thrashes Senegalese team 3-0 during CAF confederation cup encounter

The Nigerian football club, Enyimba, are through to the second preliminary round of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after defeating their Senegalese opponent, Diambars, 3-0.

Enyimba recorded a 3-0 win during the second leg tie to progress on a 4-0 aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0 away last weekend.

The two-time African champions had the best possible start during the encounter on Sunday as Tosin Omoyele put the host in front just after the kickoff.

Omoyele could have doubled the lead for the Nigerian team in the 13th of the game but he agonisingly missed the final touch to increase his tally to two.

The People’s Elephant, as Enyimba is often called, did not wait for too long before capitalising on the errors of their visitors to score their second goal of the game through Victor Mbaoma.

During the encounter on Sunday, the club’s manager, Finidi Geroge’s effort to ensure his team increased the tally to three in the first half did not yield any result after they failed to convert their chances.

With Enyimba looking to extend their lead, Finidi made a flurry of changes during the second half; including handing the duo of Ekene Awazie and Daniel Ijeh debut appearances

The changes made by the ex-international paid off as Samuel Kalu one of the players that came off the bench sealed victory for Enyimba with a late goal in the second half.

Aside from Enyimba, Egyptian duo Pyramid, Al Masry, record champions CS Sfaxien, Coton Sport, and JS Saoura have also qualified for the penultimate phase before the group stage.

Nigeria’s other flagbearers in this second-tier club competition, Bayelsa United, were knocked out on the competition yesterday by Tunisian club, CS Sfaxien.

All the qualified teams will wait to know their rivals on Tuesday when the draw takes place in Cairo, Egypt.

