Enugu to experience 10-day blackout as TCN begins station maintenance

Residents and business owners in Gombe State may experience up to ten days of disrupted electricity supply, as MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL), a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc, has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of the state.

According to the corporation, the outage will run from October 22 to October 31, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to commence work.

In a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh on Tuesday, the exercise is part of ongoing rehabilitation and reinforcement projects by the TCN at its New Haven Station.

The statement reads: “The MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in parts of Enugu metropolis that there will be a planned power outage which will commence on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and end on Friday, October 31, 2025, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“The exercise will affect the following 33KV feeders in line with the specified dates as follows: Kingsway line 1 on 22nd October, followed by Emene Industrial line 1 on 23rd October, Thinkers Corner on 24th October, Trans Ekulu on 25th October, Kingsway line 2 and 9th mile on 26th October, Emene Industrial line 2 on 28th October, Ugwuogo on 29th October and Ituku Ozalla, on 31st October, 2025.

“Consequently, customers served by the affected feeders will only experience supply interruption on the day their feeder is scheduled for this exercise.

“We therefore regret any inconvenience this exercise will cause our esteemed customers and appeal for their understanding as the project is aimed at improving the service quality.”