Enugu records first COVID-19 death, discharges three others

By News Desk

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that one out of the three new imported coronavirus cases has died hours before the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed their status.

Two of the patients who sneaked into the state from Lagos and Rivers state in the period of lockdown were said to hail from Nkanu West, and the other from Enugu North LGAs.

The state commissioner for health, Ikechukwu Obi, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen, said that two other patients are undergoing treatment at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu.

Obi stated that the two patients still in the hospital have underlying health conditions while the other died before the results returned from the NCDC.

The commissioner revealed that three new patients have tested negative for the virus, and subsequently discharged from the state isolation and treatment centers.

The current state of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Enugu are 30 persons, with 13 active cases, while 16 patients have been treated and discharged, but 1 death.