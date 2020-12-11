Enugu Polytechnic ex-rector bags one-year imprisonment over fraud

A federal High court sitting in Enugu State has sentenced a former Rector of Enugu Polytechnic, Dr Isidore Nwankwo, to one-year imprisonment over fraud.

Aside from the jail term, Nwankwo, after serving the prison term, was expected to repay N1,153,700 to victims of the fraud that were mostly students seeking admission into the institution.

The former rector was arraigned before Justice N.I. Buba by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu branch on six-counts charges, bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretense.

Before the judgement yesterday, it was revealed by EFCC that the state government had no business with the school; and that the school is neither recognized by the state government nor registered with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

As gathered, the money expected to be restituted were said to have been obtained through fraud from some students of the school in contravention of Section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the Same Act.

Nwankwo’s journey to prison began when one Eze and 19 other students of the school petitioned the Enugu Zonal Office of the EFCC, alleging that they were deceived into believing that the school was partly owned by the Enugu State government and accredited by the appropriate authorities, following which they paid the sums of N5, 000 for admission form, N10, 000 for acceptance fee and N35, 000 for first-semester school fees, before discovering that it was an illegal institution.