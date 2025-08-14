Enugu police rescues two teenage girls from human trafficker

As part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border trafficking and violent crimes such as kidnapping, the Enugu Police Command has rescued two teenage girls from a trafficking suspect in the state.

The suspect, Raymond Wonna, a 30-year-old man, reportedly lured Miracle Ogar (18) and Angela Kingsley (16) from Ogoja, Cross River State, with promises of employment in a restaurant said to be owned by his “baby mama” in Ghana.

Wonna was apprehended by operatives of the Command’s Crack Tactical Squad during a routine patrol along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, where the victims were rescued.

As gathered, the interception prevented the two teenage girls from being transported out of the country.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, revealed that the victims were being trafficked to Ghana under the guise of securing job opportunities, without the consent of their parents or relatives.

“Further findings indicate that the suspect also attempted to rape the victims while lodging them in a hotel, where they were kept pending departure,” Ndukwe stated.

“The victims have been safely returned home and reunited with their families, while efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the trafficking network,” he added.

Reacting to the suspect’s arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, commended the operatives for their vigilance and swift intervention.

Giwa reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking and other violent crimes.

He called on citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The commissioner further ordered a meticulous investigation, timely conclusion, and prosecution of the case, while urging personnel to sustain the momentum.