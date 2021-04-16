Enugu police arrest woman after killing 3yrs-old stepson

A 29-year-old woman, identified as, Nnenna Egwuagu, has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police, Enugu Command, for allegedly killing her 3-year-old stepson, Wisdom Egwuagu in the state.

The suspect, Nnenna, was reported to have administered harmful substances on her stepson. It was gathered that the administration of the substance allegedly led to the death of the little boy.

Confirming the development, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday that the incident occurred on April 9 in the Umulumgbe community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Nduke stated that the suspect’s husband and father of the deceased child, Justine Egwuagu, approached the 9th Mile Police Division and reported the case to the law enforcement agency for investigations.

The police spokesman said that the father of the deceased child also alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect toward the child caused his death.

After a thorough engagement, the law enforcement agency accompanied the deceased father to his house, arrested the suspect, and detained her for allegedly engaging in the act that was classified as a criminal offense in the state.

The suspect, when interrogated by the men of the operatives, confessed to having administered the substance, suspected to be sniper insecticide, to the child. Also claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter and that she wanted the child to become sick so that her husband could spend money to treat him.

The spokesman added that after the child was declared dead in the hospital, his corpse was deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, to obtain further evidence against the suspect.

Speaking on the suspect detention, Ndukwe stated that the container of the substance and syringe she used in administering the substance to the child, had been recovered. He said that further investigation into the case was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in the state.

The police spokesman added, “The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, has described the act as callous and unfortunate.

“Aliyu advised couples to truly love each other, live peaceably, no matter the circumstance, and use every legal and/or morally acceptable means, to resolve their differences.”