Enugu police arrest three youths linked to robbery, cultism

The Enugu Police Command has arrested three individuals, 25 years old Okorie Nweze, 20 years old Tobechkwu Emmanuel and 27 years old Effia John, for allegedly engaging in armed robbery and cultism activities in the state.

The suspects were caught in possession of firearms, including two pump-action guns and one locally made double-barreled pistol, along with eight live cartridges, underscoring the potential danger they posed to the community.

According to a statement issued by SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, on Friday, the arrests took place during separate operations in Garriki, Ugwuoba, Oji-River, and Ugbo-Paul, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

Ndukwe said, “In one of the operations, operatives from the Oji-River Police Division of the Command arrested two male suspects: Okorie Israel Nweze (aged 25) and Tobechukwu Emmanuel (aged 20), on January 14, 2025, at Garriki, Ugwuoba, Oji-River. Two pump-action guns and six live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, who confessed to being involved in armed robbery and other criminal activities, including drug trafficking along Abakaliki Road, Awka, Anambra State. “

The Police spokesperson continued, “In another operation, on January 2, 2025, around 8:00 p.m., operatives from the Commands Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, acting on credible intelligence, rescued and arrested one Effia Onyedika John (aged 27), also known as “Fela,” from an angry mob at Ugbo-Paul, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu. A locally made double-barreled pistol loaded with two live cartridges was recovered from him. The suspect confessed to membership in the Vikings confraternity and a criminal gang responsible for multiple armed robberies and thefts within the Enugu metropolis.”

According to the PPRO, this operation aligns with the proactive, community-driven policing strategy introduced by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, for 2025.

Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu highlighted that intelligence reports had connected these individuals to a range of criminal activities, including armed robbery and membership in violent cult groups.

“We have found that these individuals engage in armed robbery, drug trafficking, and other criminal acts under the cover of anonymity but are really out to cause harm and destruction,” he explained.

He added, “Their activities have included not only robbing innocent residents but also contributing to the broader security breaches within the state.”

The public has been advised to steer clear of any suspicious persons and to promptly report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

The Enugu State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring peace and safety in the region.

Investigations into these suspects continue, with plans to prosecute them once concluded.