Enugu lawmaker dies @62 after brief illness

The Senate is in mourning following the death of the lawmaker representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Okechukwu Ezea, who passed away at 62 after a brief illness.

Ezea, a member of the Labour Party, reportedly died in London, United Kingdom, less than three months after celebrating his 62nd birthday.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at a private hospital in London, where he had been receiving treatment for his illness.

His death was confirmed by the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Uduaghan, on her social media handle on Wednesday.

Expressing shock over the loss of her colleague, Uduaghan described the late lawmaker as a good man, wise, gentle, and deeply committed to his duties.

“Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man, wise, gentle, and steadfast in character,” she said.

“Your prayers sustained me through some of my darkest moments, and I will miss your presence and counsel in the chambers. To the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, know that Kogi Central stands with you. We honor your Senator and mourn this painful loss alongside you,” Uduaghan added.

Ezea, popularly known as Ideke, was the last remaining Labour Party representative from Enugu State in the National Assembly, following the defection of other lawmakers from the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).