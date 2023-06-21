Enugu Govt. suspends C of O issuance indefinitely over racketeering

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has suspended issuance of Certificates of Occupancy ( C of O) indefinitely, in order to stop illegal operations by the workers in the state.

Mbah’s decision to stop the issuance was said to have been taken, so as to allow the governor access activities within the ministry and stop all illegal activities on land certification.

The Secretary to the State Government,Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, announced the governor’s decision on Wednesday in Enugu, the state capital.

Onyia noted that the suspension took immediate effect and any certificate issued after the announcement would be considered as illegal and would not be documented and accepted as a legal entity.

He said: “The general public is reminded that Certificates of Occupancy can only be validly signed by the governor in line with provisions of the law”.

Under the Land Use Act of 1978, land in the state is vested in the governor but not without responsibility, as he hold it in trust for the people and he can only revoke for overriding public interest.

Chapter one of the Act stated thus: “Subject to the provisions of this Act, all land comprised in the territory of each State in the Federation is hereby vested in the Governor of that State, and such land shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

