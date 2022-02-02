Enugu Govt. promises new FRSC commander support on road crashes prevention

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assured the new Enugu Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Joseph Toby, of his administration’s continued support and cooperation for the organisation in order to enhance his productivity while discharging his duties on road crashes prevention in the state.

Ugwuanyi hinted that the state government has undoubtedly given various assistance to the corps in the past, adding that his administration would not fail in that regard as his requests would be looked into.

During a a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Simon Ortuanya, who received the commander on behalf of Ugwuanyi assured that the FRSC would always get the state government’ support and cooperation.

On his part, the sector commander told the governor that he was on the courtesy visit to seek the cooperation and collaboration of the Enugu government to build synergy that would ensure their seamless operations.

Toby noted that road safety was a shared responsibility as it was necessary to achieve zero crash in the state, adding that the government has a major role to play in order to achieve that.

He appealed to the state government to carry the command along in the scheme of things as he disclosed that the corps has embarked on the education of drivers in the state.

To road users, he urged them to always exercise patience, leave early enough if they are travelling and get their vehicles properly checked days ahead of their trips to avoid road crash.

He further appealed to the government for support in the areas of logistics, work tools, vehicles and the renovation of the corps office complex in Enugu.

