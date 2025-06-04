Enugu Govt. goes after unregister trado-medical practitioners

Unregistered traditional healers in Enugu State may soon come under stricter regulation, as Governor Peter Mbah takes steps to bring order to the sector through an executive bill sent to the House of Assembly.

The proposed legislation aims to oversee the activities of native doctors, herbalists, and other related practitioners across the state.

Titled “Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance, and Order,” the bill seeks to prohibit money rituals, criminal bulletproof charms, and the illegal use or occupation of forests and properties for unlawful purposes, issues currently afflicting the state.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the governor’s media office, the bill also requires private security organizations to register with the state government and submit the full details of all armed personnel in their employment.

In addition, presidents-general of town unions will be obligated to submit regular security reports to their respective local government chairmen.

Landlords, as well as owners of hotels and guest houses, must collect and submit valid identification details of tenants and guests, including names, phone numbers, occupations, and places of work—to the appropriate authorities.

The bill outlines penalties for non-compliance, which may include fines, imprisonment, or both.

Specifically, Section 3(1) of the proposed legislation states that “Every person who engages in the practice or rendering of spiritual services within the state, whether as a native doctor, herbalist, spiritualist, chief priest, diviner, seer, or under any other traditional or spiritual title or designation, must be registered with the ministry, department, or agency (MDA) of the state as designated by the Governor for that purpose.

Engaging in professional practice without proper registration attracts a penalty of no less than ₦1 million and no more than ₦5 million, or a prison sentence of up to two years, or both.

Section 15 of the bill stipulates that, “Any individual who, under the pretense of spiritual or traditional practices, including but not limited to acts commonly known as okite, ezenwanyi, or any other mystical or ritual-based identity, administers or causes the administration of any charm, substance, or object to another person with the intent to:(a) gain invincibility or any form of supernatural protection to aid the commission of a crime, or

(b) acquire wealth or material benefits through mystical means outside lawful sources of income, is guilty of an offence and, upon conviction, shall face a six-year prison sentence or a fine of no less than ₦5 million, or both.

The bill also criminalizes the act of falsely claiming to possess supernatural powers or deceiving the public for personal gain or influence. Offenders are subject to a prison term of three years, a minimum fine of ₦3 million, or both.

Furthermore, individuals who claim to have spiritual powers are required to provide reasonable evidence of such abilities during investigations.

Similarly, Section 16 imposes a penalty of six years’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦5 million, or both, on anyone who uses or knowingly allows the use of religious facilities for criminal purposes. Such facilities will be sealed while investigations are ongoing.

According to Section 17, “Anyone who performs, enables, requests, orders, or takes part in any ritual or traditional practice involving human body parts—or causes another person to engage in such acts—commits a criminal offence and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to 20 years in prison without the option of a fine.”

Section 13 further states that:

“Anyone found in a camp, forest, or bush within Enugu State without a legitimate reason—and under circumstances that raise suspicion of criminal activity, shall be handed over to the Nigeria Police Force or any authorized security agency for proper investigation.”

Regarding the use of forests and private property for criminal purposes, the bill stipulates strict penalties.

It provides that “Any person who owns, occupies, or has control over any land or building, whether located in a forest or elsewhere—and knowingly allows it to be used as a camp, hideout, or base for kidnapping, unlawful detention, ransom collection, or any activity connected to banditry, commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to twenty (20) years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

In addition, the bill prescribes a two-year prison sentence, without the option of a fine, for any individual who knowingly permits non-security personnel to reside, camp, or establish settlements on their land, except where such use is solely for agricultural purposes.

Property owners who fail to report the suspicious use of their property to security agencies also risk a two-year prison term, similarly without the option of a fine.

Further strengthening enforcement, the bill states, subject to Section 3 of the Criminal Code (Second Amendment) Law 2016, any land, property, or structure used in contravention of Sections 7, 8, 9, and 10 of this law shall be forfeited to the Government of Enugu State.

In the same vein, any money, property, or assets derived from criminal activities, including theft, robbery, and kidnapping, will be confiscated by the state, unless a lawful owner comes forward within a reasonable period to claim them.

To enhance public safety and accountability, the bill also mandates that all private security firms operating within the state must register with the government and provide comprehensive information on the company and its armed personnel.

In addition, presidents-general of town unions are required to submit monthly security reports to their respective local government chairmen or to other relevant authorities designated by the state.

Furthermore, landlords, hotel and guest house operators, as well as estate associations, must collect and forward valid identification details, including names, phone numbers, occupations, and places of work—of tenants and guests to the appropriate government agencies.

To support crime detection and deterrence, all hospitality establishments are required to install surveillance cameras in public areas and make video recordings available to law enforcement agencies upon request.

Penalties for non-compliance with these provisions vary, ranging from fines of not less than ₦500,000 for landlords to ₦1 million or more for hospitality businesses and security firms that fail to meet the specified obligations.