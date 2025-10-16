Mbah, others left PDP to avoid empty crusades- Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the recent defections of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and other key figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were motivated by a desire to leave behind the empty crusades and activism associated with their former political alignment.

This came in response to the former presidential candidate Peter Obi’s assertion that “nobody can capture the South-East through political defections”, a remark the APC described as a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant.

The Lagos APC stated that the South-East is voluntarily aligning with the national mainstream, as Nigerians have grown weary of emotional blackmail, divisive rhetoric, and the politics of victimhood.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo (Mogaji), clarified that the party is not attempting to “capture” the South-East.

It added that it is ironic for Obi, whom it described as the undisputed master of political defections, to now assume the moral authority to lecture others on loyalty.

According to APC, Obi must also come to terms with the fact that the South-East is not his political fiefdom, and that the people of the region are free to support any party they believe best represents their interests.

The party further emphasized that divisive and religious politics no longer have a place in a country that is steadily embracing unity and progress under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The statement reads in parts, “It is rather amusing that the same Peter Obi, the undisputed master defector in Nigerian politics, now pretends to have a moral right to lecture anyone about political loyalty. This is the man who moved from APGA to PDP, then to the Labour Party, and who, according to credible whispers within his shrinking camp, is already in the political marketplace shopping for yet another platform to inherit before 2027.

“Suddenly, the serial defector is suffering selective amnesia when discussing others’ political moves. He conveniently forgets that his entire career has been built on defection, opportunism, and expediency. If there were a trophy for political cross-carpeting, Obi would be its unchallenged winner.

“Let it be made clear: the APC is not “capturing” the South-East – the region is voluntarily aligning with the national mainstream because Nigerians are done with emotional blackmail, divisive rhetoric, and politics of victimhood. The people of the South-East deserve inclusion, infrastructure, and investment, not empty crusades and sentimental activism.

“Mr. Obi also needs to be reminded that power is not served à la carte. It is earned through structure, consistency, and the ability to build bridges across the federation, all of which he sorely lacks. His politics of isolation and sanctimony may have once excited social media, but Nigeria of today demands substance, not sympathy.

“In truth, Peter Obi now stands politically stranded – abandoned by allies, weakened by reality, and walking alone in a wilderness of his own making. The earlier he faces that truth, the better for what remains of his political relevance.