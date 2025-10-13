Enugu commissioners join APC ahead governor’s declaration

As Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah prepares to formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC) tomorrow, all members of his cabinet have followed suit, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling party.

The mass defection follows the resignation of Sunday Udeh-Okoye, a former National Youth Leader of the PDP and one-time National Secretary aspirant, who cited a loss of moral direction and ideological decay within the party.

Mbah’s Senior Media Aide, Dan Nwomeh, confirmed the cabinet members’ switch in a video shared on his social media handles on Monday.

In the footage, top government officials were seen chanting solidarity slogans and expressing their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring their allegiance to the APC.

“Enugu State Cabinet members join the APC with full chest along with Governor PN Mbah,” Nwomeh captioned the video.

Among those seen in the video were the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; the Chairman of the Science, Technical and Vocational School Management, Amaka Ngene; and the Commissioner for Labour, among others.

In a chorus, the officials declared: “We are now in APC! From bottom to the top, it’s APC! Tomorrow is here, APC! It’s Jagaban all the way!, we have to join the trend of good things happening in Nigeria”

The defection of Mbah’s cabinet adds to fresh setbacks for the PDP, as two prominent figures, including Udeh-Okoye and Kaduna lawmaker Sadiq Abdullahi, also resigned from the opposition party.

Abdullahi, a member of the House of Representatives representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, cited the party’s ideological shift as incompatible with his political values and vision for effective representation.

Just like Udeh-Okoye, the Kaduna lawmaker described the PDP as a party that has “lost touch with its founding principles,” adding that internal conflicts and a lack of direction have made it difficult to remain aligned with its current trajectory.