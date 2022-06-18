Enugu Catholic diocese prohibits Christians from attending Mbaka’s crusades after

Following father Ejike Mbaka’s utterances against Labour Party (LP) presidential and Anambra State former Governor, Peter Obi, the Enugu Catholic Diocese has prohibited Christians from attending religious activities of the Adoration Ministry owned by the clergyman.

The diocese said that the move was to prevent the cleric from inculcating wrong religious principles in Christian that would be attending his ministry programmes.

It noted that the cleric needs prayers to retrace its footsteps as his utterances on the alter were not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

In a letter personally signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Dr. Callistus, the senior cleric alleged that Mbaka has continued to breach the tenets and principles laid down by the Catholic Church despite previous warnings.

According to the letter, in the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu: capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry.

“I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.”

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal carç thee and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”

The diocese decision came after Mbaka tendered a public apology to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his supporters over his utterances against his person.

The apology letter: “I am a servant of God and my intention is not to malign His Excellency, Peter Obi’s image, but to pray for him. May God’s will be done in his life. I pray to God whom I serve to give our beloved people good and excellent leaders who will take care of them and lead them to the promised land. Anyone who God wishes to make our leader is my choice.

“In this vein, I give my blessings to His Excellency Peter Obi and his supporters, I also give my blessings to the other candidates and their supporters whose intention is also to give Nigeria good leaders. In any way, the supporters of Mr Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. As a servant of the Most High God, I pray that it shall be well with my people. I am an ardent supporter of Good Governance, Justice, Equity, Love, and Godliness.

It added, “My intention is not to fight or malign Mr Peter Obi. He is my friend and remained my friend and brother I love him and I wish him success. May God bless him and his good supporters. God’s will be done in his political endeavours (Mk.14:36).

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being. What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them. We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for Divine intervention.

“I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice of candidate. I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood.

“And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says Yes, who can say No? And when God says No, who can say Yes? I bless Peter Obi and pray for him. I bless my dear fellow Adorers and pray for them. I bless the people of God everywhere and I pray that it shall be well with you all.”

