25.8 C
Lagos
Monday, September 22, 2025
spot_img
National

Eno declares Tuesday work-free day for Akwa Ibom’s 38th anniversary

By Asuquo Cletus

0
6

As part of activities marking the 38th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation, Governor Umo Eno has declared Tuesday, September 22, a work-free day for all public servants in the state.

Following this development, work will resume in all public offices, including courts, across the state on Wednesday, allowing residents to celebrate the anniversary.

The governor’s approval was made public in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, and issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the governor approved the holiday to give citizens and residents the opportunity to fully participate in the activities marking the state’s anniversary, as well as to reflect on its progress since creation in 1987.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, has declared Tuesday, September 23, 2025, a work-free day in the state. This declaration is made in commemoration of the 38th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State. Consequently, all government offices and other public institutions are to observe the holiday,” the notice read.

Previous article
Nigeria’s GDP hits 4.23% growth in 2025 Q2
Next article
Parents risk jail over children’s non-enrollment in school – Gombe Govt.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.