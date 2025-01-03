Eniola Badmus cries publicly over infertility challenges

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has spoken up about her longing for motherhood, revealing that she is waiting on God and seeking prayers from her supporters.

Eniola, who was recently appointed as the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass, on Social Events and Public Hearings, has been open about her personal life and struggles in the past.

The actress made this appeal on Thursday during a corporate social responsibility outreach tagged “Feed the needy” spearheaded alongside Seyi Tinubu at the Temidire Primary School in Shogunle, Oshodi.

“Please continue to pray for me. Always mention me, Eniola Badmus, in your prayers. I am waiting upon the Lord for kids. Please pray for me. And more opportunities so I can serve you better”

“With your prayers and God by my side, I will continue to work together with you people to achieve a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for many of our people. Thank you today, thank you always, and thank you forever, “she said.