English youngster sets Wolves EPL scoring record

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, Mattes Mane, has set the record for the youngest player to score for the club in their Premier League history.

Mane scored in Wolves’ 3-0 win over West Ham to help club get their first win of the season, a victory that has bolstered their morale in their fight to escape relegation.

The youngster, on the stroke of half time, collected the ball and skipped passed few opposition players to send a powerful low drive that beat West Ham keeper, Alphonse Areola, to help the club get their first league win since against Leicester in April 2025, also serving as the first senior career goal.

Following the feat at the Molineux on Saturday, the 18-year-old said, “When I hear the fans sing my name it makes me want to do more for them.

“It’s our first win but we’re not done yet, we want to get higher and higher. I’ve had friends and family watching here today which felt amazing.”