English youngster sets record in Arsenal’s win over Portsmouth

English footballer, Marli Salmon, has become the youngest player to play for Arsenal in the club’s FA Cup history

Salmon made history during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Portsmouth having played as a substitute helping the London team win the game and progress to the fourth round of the competition.

The youngster was thrown into the game at Franton Park on Saturday by Arsenal manager, Mikael Arteta, at age 16 and 135 days, to replace Gabriel Magalhaes in the 76th minute breaking the record previously held by Gedion Zelalem, who set the record at 16 years and 363 days, also doing a fourth round game between Arsenal and Coventry City in January 2014.

Salmon is yet to feature in the Premier League but has already made his Champions League debut, making a late cameo in a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on December 10, 2025.