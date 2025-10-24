English league deducts 12points from Sheffield Wednesday over unpaid debt

The English Football League, EFL, board has slammed a 12-point deduction against Championship club, Sheffield Wednesday, after entering into administration over accumulated debts and unpaid wages.

The EFL, having previously charged the club with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players’ wages on time, imposed the enforcement after getting informed by Wednesday’s director, Dejphon Chansiri, over his appointment of administrators to steer the club.

“The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint administrators to both the club and also the company which owns Hillsborough,” a statement by the league body on Friday reads.

It continues, “Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with regulations agreed by all clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.

“The EFL will now engage in discussions with the administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the club and their local community.

“The Championship league table will be updated with immediate effect.”

Reacting on the sanction, the club stated, “Our priority is to protect the interests of creditors and ensure Wednesday can continue to operate. We need fans back, every ticket and pie sold helps keep the club alive.”

Wednesday are now rooted in 24th position in the league with -6 points. In the fight to battle the current league position, the Owls will need to accumulate wins starting from their next game at home against Oxford City on Saturday.