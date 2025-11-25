English goalkeeper emerges 2025 BBC Women’s best footballer

English goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, has been declared winner of the 2025 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Hampton won the prize after claiming first position in a contest involving other nominees, Alessia Ruso, her compatriot, and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, who finished second and third respectively, following a voting exercise by shortlisted coaches, soccer players and journalists.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was said to have won the award sequel to her 13 clean sheets in 22 games in the English Women’s Leagues 2024/25 campaign, helping the side claim the title in the season.

The 25-year-old also helped her country win this year’s European women’s cup, saving two spot kicks during penalty shootouts in the final match against Spain.

”I definitely didn’t expect it with all the other players nominated,” said Hampton after being announced as the prize winner on Tuesday.

”I think they’ve all had unbelievable years. Winning the Euros is special. Being able to put on an England badge is a special and proud moment. You never take it for granted.

“Even if it’s just around the hotel and you’re wearing the kit, it’s always a lovely moment when you’ve got any sort of England badge on your chest,” added the goal custodian who became the second outfield player to win the accolade after her compatriot, Mary Earps, in 2023, and the sixth Brit recipient.

Hampton, who also became the also bestowed eulogy to her predecessors who took in the goalpost for the Lionesses. She said, ”The keepers before me, Carly, Karen and Mary, even before that, they’ve changed the perception of women’s goalkeeping.

”I’m just another body in that and that has obviously helped me change the way along with Khaira and Anna at the moment.”