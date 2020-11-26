English football clubs get approval to welcome fans during games

After seven months of absence over the outbreak of coronavirus, fans of Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton, and West Ham football clubs in England will have the opportunity to return to stadium and cheer their teams to victory during games.

The fans of these clubs would be allowed into their stadiums next month under a new tier system designed to tackle spread of coronavirus in England.

As gathered, the Premier League clubs were within tier-two areas, meaning clubs that can welcome up to 2,000 spectators into their stadium for matches from next month, December.

The Premier League was yet to confirm the scheduling for matches to be played over the weekend of December 5 and 6, but according to earlier draw, Brighton was scheduled to host Southampton while Chelsea will to entertain Leeds.

Others were the defending champion, Liverpool, which was expected to take on Wolves at Anfield while West Ham could welcome fans to the London Stadium for the visit of Manchester United.

Aside from these, other matches expected to be played in the league would be played in tier-three areas, where fans were still not allowed to have access to any stadium.

The four stadia would be the first premises where top-flight matches would be attended by spectators since the outbreak of Covid-19 which took hold in March, forcing the suspension of the league and fans attendance.

Speaking on the development on Thursday, English Football League chairman, Rick Parry, said his competition was considering whether to switch next Tuesday’s matches to Wednesday if any of the home clubs were able to allow fans in after the general lockdown period ends.

The government had been set to allow supporters back into sports venues in limited numbers from October 1 but scrapped the plans after a rise in coronavirus infection rates nationwide.

Arsenal’s Europa League match at home to Rapid Vienna on December 3 could be the first European tie involving an English club to welcome fans.