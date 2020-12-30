English football board postpones Spurs, Fulham match over COVID-19 scare

The English Premier League (EPL) board has postponed the match between Tottenham Hotspurs and Fulham match after a coronavirus outbreak was recorded at the visiting club, Fulham.

In Fulham, tests conducted on the team members were said to have returned positive within 24 hours, a development that prompted the EPL board to order an immediate postponement of the match barely three hours to the kick-off.

As gathered, tests conducted on players and members of the team’s technical department further came back positive yesterday and on Wednesday, leaving the football management with no option than to call-off the game earlier expected to start at about 6 pm.

It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle’s match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.

Before the decision, Fulham had asked that the game be called off after more of their players felt unwell, which the Premier League board sanctioned.

The league board, in a statement made available to newsmen, assured that inspite of the rising number of cases across the English top-flight, matches would be played in adherence to the protocols.

It said: “Fulham FC’s match at Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 6:00 pm this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon.

“Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive Covid-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today”.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled,” the statement said.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course.”

Reacting over the development, Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, had suggested he was getting impatient at the uncertainty over the fixture.

Mourinho posted a video — filmed at 1402 GMT, as indicated on a clock on a TV screen — from the lounge where his staff were waiting for news with a message saying, “We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world”.