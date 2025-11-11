26.1 C
English FA charges Moroccan midfielder for misconduct after spitting at fans

By Felix Kuyinu

The English Football Association has slammed a charge against Burnley midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri, over accusations of spitting at opposition fans.
 
The FA stated that Mejbri was accused by a Leeds United fan of spitting at him during Burnley’s 2-0 win over the Yorkshire club at the Turf Moor in October.
 
The Tunisian, who came on as a substitute in the 83 minute in the game, was said to have committed the offence 16 minutes before his introduction, as disclosed by the fan to the police at Lancashire.
 
A statement by the FA on Tuesday said, ” It is alleged the player acted in breach of the laws of the game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute.”
 
According to the football ruling body, the 22-year-old has until Friday 28, November to provide a response.
 
Mejbri joined Burnley in a deal worth £9.4 million from Manchester United in August 2024.
