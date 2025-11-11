English FA charges Moroccan midfielder for misconduct after spitting at fans

The FA stated that Mejbri was accused by a Leeds United fan of spitting at him during Burnley’s 2-0 win over the Yorkshire club at the Turf Moor in October.

The Tunisian, who came on as a substitute in the 83 minute in the game, was said to have committed the offence 16 minutes before his introduction, as disclosed by the fan to the police at Lancashire.

A statement by the FA on Tuesday said, ” It is alleged the player acted in breach of the laws of the game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute.”

According to the football ruling body, the 22-year-old has until Friday 28, November to provide a response.