English FA fines Rodri £80,000 for misconduct

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, has been slammed with an £80,000 fine over comments he made against match officials after his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.

The English Football Association said that the Spaniard had admitted using improper words against referee, Robert Jones, adding that the expression implies bias and cringewothy aimed at match officials.

Rodri’s incident began when he spoke angrily after the game at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium when Jones allowed Dominic Solanke’s goal stand after he appeared to have kicked the leg of Manchester City defender, Marc Guehi, before the ball entered the net.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral,” Rodri said after the game.

“It’s not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated.”

His admittance letter he midfielder wrote to the FA reads, “My comments were made in a moment of frustration after a disappointing result.

“Upon reflection, I recognise that the words I used were poorly chosen and capable of being interpreted in a way that I did not intend.”

The FA, which already imposed a charge of misconduct on Rodri, warned the player alongside others in the league, as well as team head coaches to desist from the act and shun all unsportsmanship behaviour and act like role models or be ready to face necessary sanctions which would be imposed on any violator.