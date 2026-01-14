English FA charges Tottenham, Aston Villa over players misconduct

The English FA has charged Tottenham and Aston Villa over misconduct by their players during last weekend’s FA Cup match.

A statement issued by the FA condemned the brawl incident between players of both clubs, stating that the side’s failing to conduct their players is a disrepute and violation to the laws of the sport.

The board stated that the incident, at the third round fixture of the competition, is improper and provocative, disclosing that both sides now have till January 16 to respond to the charge which reads, ”Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been charged with misconduct following their FA Cup match on Saturday, 10, January.”

”It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way after the final whistle,” the statement, issued on Wednesday, added.

The 2-1 match result in favour of Villa courtesy of Emile Buendia and Morgan Rodgers’ strike which was followed by a Wilson Odobert’s goal meant that the Lilywhites are out of the domestic cup competition.