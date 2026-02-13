English FA charges Rodri for misconduct on match officials

The English Football Association has charged Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, over his comments against match officials after the club’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The FA found Rodri’s comments against match referee, Robert Jones, illicit and charged him for misconduct, terming his utterances a violation of the rules of the league competition, stating that they were improper to the integrity of the match official.

The league body, in the charge on Friday, disclosed that the Spaniard, who accused Jones of not being neutral, has until February 18 to respond why necessary sanctions should not be issued against him.

The 29-year-old was visibly livid during a post match conference over an incident of Dominic Solanke’s goal for Spurs, uttering that the strike should have been chalked off after the striker appeared to have kicked City defender, Marc Guehi, through the leg before the ball went in.

”I know we won too much and people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral,” Rodri said.

”It’s not fair because we work so hard, when everything is finished, you are frustrated.”

”It’s the first goal they score, maybe if they don’t score this goal we win the game. He kicked the leg, it’s so clear. Honestly, I don’t speak about referees, I respect their job massively but they have to pay attention to these things,” he stressed.