English defender signs new two year deal with Everton

English Centre-Back, James Tarkowski, has signed a contract extension with Premier League club, Everton, to further extend his stay with the side as they target European football next season.

Tarkowski, who joined the Merseyside club on a free transfer from Burnley, signed a new two-year-deal to keep at the side till 2028.

The 32-year-old who has made 128 appearances since joining the Toffees, and has started all Everton Premier League games this season, opined that his decision to remain with the team is to help the side achieve its aim to secure European qualification next season under the stewardship of manager, David Moyes.

”Its been a crazy few years with some big lows and some massive highs,” said the defender who after the completion of the deal on Wednesday.

”We’ve managed to get through those tough times and hopefully now we’re on to more positive and exciting times ahead.

”It’s always been an ambition of mine and of the manager to play European football. It’s our goal as a team and so far, we are sitting pretty well.

”I had a brief spell with Burnley in the qualifiers but we didn’t make it into the group stages, so I want to get there with Everton in our new stadium.”