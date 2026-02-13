English coach bags 9-match suspension for abusing female referee

English football coach, Dean Brennan, has been issued a nine-game ban over an alleged sexist comment at a female referee during a match in the country’s League Two division.

The English Football Association found Brennan culpable of the accusation and slammed him with a £2,000 fine alongside a mandatory education course.

The FA’s Independent Commission, on Friday, disclosed that the Barnet FC manager deserved the suspension, adding that he acted in an improper manner during his side’s defeat to Shrewsbury Town on September 6, last year.

It ruled that Brennan’s utterances against referee, Kirsty Dowie, is an aggravated breach of the FA rules, also relaying that it will publish the written reasons for the decision in due course.

In a statement by the manager, he denied any wrongdoing but held that he will respect the ruling, and further stated, ”Throughout this case, I have categorically denied the FA charge of discrimination.

”Whilst the panel have come to their conclusion which I have to respect, I do not agree with their decision,” he added.

The ban means Brennan will miss his side’s games Cheltenham, Swindon, Colchester, Accrington, Chesterfield, Salford, Newport, Crawley and Milton Keynes before returning against Cambridge on March 28.

Barnet are 11th on the league table.