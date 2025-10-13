English club appoints former Arsenal player as manager

English club, Luton Town, has appointed erstwhile Arsenal player, Jack Wilshere, as manager.

Luton announced the appointment of Wilshere, who reportedly signed a three-year-deal with the club, following the sacking of Matt Bloomfield earlier this month.

The Englishman, who beat compatriot, Richie Wellens to the job, joins the Kenilworth Road team to embark on his first full-time managerial job, disclosing the position as a huge honour and a privilege having been a protege at the club as an aspiring eight-year-old footballer.

The designee, following his appointment on Monday said, ”It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say its fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

”This club’s story inspires me. It’s built on belief, unity and hard work. The club have shown incredible character on and off the pitch in recent times and I’m honoured to take responsibility to lead this group into the future.”

Luton Chief Executive, Garry Sweet, said, ”Wilshere has impressed everyone involved extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and deep knowledge of all things about Luton Town.”’

The former Three Lions midfielder, after retiring from professional football in 2022, previously had a spell coaching the Arsenal u-18 team, after which he proceeded to join Championship club, Norwich City, as a first-team coach.

He begins his tenure at the club on 11th position on League One table, with a home fixture against Mansfield Town on Saturday.