England goalkeeper extends contract with Everton till 2029

English goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, has signed a new deal with Premier League club, Everton, to keep him at the team till the summer of 2029.

Pickford signed a four-year-deal to continue his previous contract set to expire in 2027, uttering that his decision to stay at the Merseyside club bordered on his intention to continue helping the side move forward following an impressive start to the ongoing season.

The 31-year-old stated that the extension is an elation to him as it gives him the opportunity to build a legacy with the Toffees and also help move the club to where it is supposed to be.

The Three Lions shop stopper, who joined Everton from Sunderland in 2017 for £30 million, said that the club holds a special place in him, adding that the decision is positive for him and his family.

Having completed the deal on Thursday, he said, ”I’m over the moon. Everton is a really special club for me and coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it’s been a special time for me and my family.

”I think the dark days are behind us and it’s about building momentum as a team and the club now. The new owners have come in and have shown they want to move us forward, the manager too and us as players on the pitch.

”We want to have that direction and hopefully, one day, we will win some trophies,” Pickford, who has garnered 326 appearances for the side, concluded.