England ex-manager dies @76 after protracted ailment 

A former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, has been pronounced dead at the age of 76 after losing battle against cancer.

Eriksson, the first non-British manager of the England team, led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

Eriksson passed on barely seven months after he visited all the clubs he managed and disclosed that he had a year to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

His children, Lina and Johan, confirmed the demise of the football tactician on Monday.

They said: “Our father Sven-Goran Eriksson fell asleep peacefully in his home at Bjorkefors outside Sunne this morning. He has for a long time fought bravely with his illness, but now it came to an end.

“Dad told us at the beginning of this year about his serious illness and received an amazing response from friends and football fans around Europe.

“He was invited to several football teams in England, Italy, Portugal and Sweden. They shared their love for football and for dad.

“It was unforgettable for both him and us. He expressed his appreciation and joy and stated that such beautiful words are usually only uttered when someone has died.

“We hope that you will remember Svennis as the good and positive person he always was both in public and at home with us.”

The Swede managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies aside from the spells in charge of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

After retiring as a player at the age of 27, Eriksson began his managerial career with Degerfors in 1977 before joining fellow Swedish side Gothenburg, where he won the Swedish title, two Swedish cups and the 1982 Uefa Cup.

He then went on to enjoy two spells with Portuguese giants Benfica as well as managing Italian sides Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio – where he won seven trophies including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Following his diagnosis Eriksson spent the year visiting some of his former clubs, including Lazio and Sampdoria.

In March the Swede, a lifelong Liverpool fan, helped lead a Liverpool Legends team which beat an Ajax Legends side 4-2 at Anfield.

He shared a poignant message at the end of his new documentary film ‘Sven’, which was released earlier this month.

He said: “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

“Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”