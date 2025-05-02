England defender exits Bayern Munich after rejecting new deal

England football defender, Eric Dier, has concluded plans to leave German club giant, Bayern Munich, at the end of the season after rejecting the chance to stay at the Allianz Arena for another season.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga club from Tottenham in January 2024, initially on a six-month loan deal, picked French club, Monaco, ahead of the deal put forward by the German club.

The Germans signed the England centre-back permanently that summer, with Dier going on to make 45 appearances for the six-time Champions League winners.

Confirming the development to newsmen on Friday, Bayern sporting director, Christoph Freund, said: “We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us.

“He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title”, he added.

As gathered, Dier is in advanced talks to join Ligue 1 Monaco, with the French club and the player aiming at agreeing an initial three-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Bayern are on the brink of winning the Bundesliga and can wrap up the title with a win against rivals RB Leipzig this weekend.

Should Vincent Kompany’s side do so, it will be the first piece of silverware that Dier has won in his career.

Dier, capped 49 times for England, finished as a runner-up with Spurs in the 2015 and 2021 Carabao Cup finals, as well as the 2019 Champions League final.