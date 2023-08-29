Engineers, Academy, others advocate for central safety agency, law review

Concerned by the less premium placed on safety especially around workplaces in Nigeria, the founder of Quality Health, safety, Environment and Sustainability (QHSES) leadership Academy, Jamiu Badmos, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and other experts have demanded that the Federal Government establish a central body to drive safety standards across the country.

They argued that if President Bola Tinubu-led government setup a safety agency for the country, the enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health act would be effective as well as adherence to standards become everyone concerns.

According to them, if Lagos State could have a safety agency, ensuring that irrespective of the buildings in the state, the Federal Government can also setup an agency since safety cut across all aspect of human lives.

Aside from that, they advocated for a review of the Occupational Safety and Health policy to address new challenges around workplace and every sector of the country.

They stated this yesterday during the 2nd graduation ceremony of QHSES leadership Academy which was attended by the Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola,

Speaking at the ceremony with 274 graduants that have completed their six-month course free, Badmos stated that safety must be considered paramount, saying non-adherence to it could often result to causalities.

He noted that Lagos has set the standard and other state should also embrace the idea, adding, setting up an agency indicate to anyone including visitors that the federal and state governments consider safety and protection of their people as paramount.

On the Act, the Academy founder stressed that the legal framework should have been reviewed to conform to current trend across the country.

“It is too old to operate for a country like Nigeria. And that is why we are appealing to the President Bola Tinubu and National Assembly, to let us look into occupational safety and health act in Nigeria.

“This is to review what affects the workers in the country. We want people to go to work and return home happy. The health and safety act will promote the policy that we have and the country will be a better place to work”, he added.

Also, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, lamented that there was no adherence to safety standard across the nation, saying “Nothing is going on across the country on safety standards”.

Gidari-Wudil stated that there is need for an attitudinal change “to ensure safety in our work places. This is because the Nigerian population is not been safety conscious and there is need to change that psychology”.

While appealing that each state considers safety as paramount, he added: “We need to ensure that everywhere either in construction site or elsewhere, safety is considered paramount. And we need to bring the laws that will ensure that safety is paramount.

“Presently, we do not have a single Federal Government agency that is responsible for the implementation of safety. Like Lagos State Government, I believe every state including the central government should have an agency responsible for the implementation of safety rules.

“Most of the organisations and agencies work individually and not collectively as we have expected. And that is why we, NSE and other organisations are working hard to come up with standard and codes concerning safety especially in the construction industry.

“The health safety act is what is called factory act; we are trying to see that it is actualized. But in terms of standard, there is none. We, in the engineering field, are looking at the safety standard because it is included in any design but in the maintenance, most of what the act is talking about is in the operation and not about the standard before the operations.

“So, we are coming up with our own standard where all the professionals in the construction industry are going to come up with a national engineering construction standard.

“Most of the organisations have their regulatory bodies and are saddled with safety and not we are coming together to put a single document that stipulates safety for everyone working on a site rather than the way presently”.

Also, the Governor-General of the World Safety Organisation, Wilson Arikpo, explained that the agency is required for implementation of the law which had been in existence over five years.

“Lagos State Government has proven that having an agency addressing safety could work. I believe that if the central government understands this thing; they will be able to pick it up from there. Every state should emulate Lagos and have a safety commission because it is a wide field and it all about our life”, he added.

Earlier, the Head of service, Muri-Okunola, who was represented by a Permanent Secretary, Waheed Kasali, commended Badmos for equipping the 274 youths with leadership skills free and disclosed that the state government would be working with QHSES founder to setup a foundation programme at the tertiary institutions across the state.

“The fifth pillar of the administration takes care of safety and security as well as sustainable development of the society. And this is what QHSES is also doing. I must commend the leadership of the academy for sharing the Lagos State Government idea of improving leadership within the state”.

Explaining reasons for a tuition free academy, Badmos said that the institution was his own strategy to give back to the society.

“This tuition-free academy is driven by my passion for humanity and envisioned to develop sustainable leaders who strive to have positive and lasting impacts on people, organisations and society through professional excellence, integrity and spirit of service”.

The male best graduating student, Akintayo Azeez, disclosed that the programme has exposed him to detailed information on the need to have a Healthy, safer environment and Sustainable society.

Akintayo promised to use knowledge acquired from the institution to impact on humanity and bring desired change to society.

