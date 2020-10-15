EndSARS protesters scamper for safety after sporadic shootings in Plateau

Protest against police brutality and end to extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of Nigeria Police Force took a different turn in Jos, the Plateau State capital, after sporadic shootings forced protesters to halt their march.

Protesters, made up of Nigeria youths armed with placards with different inscriptions were said to have been scampering to safety upon hearing multiple gunshots from different directions.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Old Airport Road in Jos and that live bullets were fired at peaceful protesters marching for reformation of the police force.

Through a video clip shared on various social media page, protesters were seen alleging that the shots were fired by officers attached to the state’s Police Command.

In the ten-seconds video clip, a protester was seen holding a bullet said to have been fired at protesters, alleging that the said bullet was just fired some minutes ago.

Despite disbandment of SARS and subsequent replacement of the unit by Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Nigerians had return to the streets, mounting roadblocks on majour roads and laying siege at public places across the country in a move aimed at forcing government to act.