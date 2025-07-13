Ending banditry lies in military, telecoms partnership- FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that ending banditry in the country requires an effective communication system to prevent the gunmen from launching attacks, urging telecommunication firms to partner with the government in tackling the menace.

It said that telecommunication facility is an essential instrument in addressing the nation’s security challenges, indicating that the fight against terrorism remains a collective fight.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, stated this yesterday when he received a delegation from MTN Nigeria, led by Head of Enterprise – North, Micheal Olaniyi, on a courtesy visit to his office at Ship House, Ministry of Defence, Abuja.

He said: “Everyone has a role to play in national security, and telecommunications is no exception. Security is a collective responsibility, not one that falls solely on the government or the military.”

The Minister further emphasised the importance of collaboration, particularly between the military and telecommunications companies like MTN.

“As we continue to operate on the ground with our security forces, such partnerships will significantly enhance our collective efforts to address security challenges,” he added.

Matawalle also commended MTN Nigeria for its contributions to the nation, noting that the company is an integral part of Nigeria’s economy.

“MTN’s investment in Nigeria is crucial, not just because of its economic contributions, but also because of the employment opportunities it provides within the country. MTN is truly a Nigerian-based company, and we value its role in our national development.”

The Minister called for increased collaboration between the military and telecommunications companies such as MTN, emphasizing that such partnerships will be instrumental in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

Earlier, Olaniyi expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian military.

“We are grateful for the Honourable Minister’s leadership and the ongoing efforts of the military. MTN is fully prepared to continue collaborating with the military and providing support whenever necessary,” he stated.

Olaniyi further emphasized that MTN, as a corporate citizen, remains dedicated to advancing the progress of all countries in which it operates, adding, “Our mission is to provide solutions that drive Africa’s progress”.