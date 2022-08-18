Emirates to suspend flights across Nigeria Sept. 1st over $85m withheld funds

After the United Arab Emirate (UAE) airline, there were indications that other airlines may follow suit as blocked funds belonging to foreign airlines have hit over $600m which they are unable to repatriate following CBN’s inability to meet their request for dollars as stipulated under the bilateral air service agreements (BASAs).
In line with the BASAs, foreign airlines are expected to issue their tickets in naira while the CBN provides the dollar equivalence for repatriation to their home countries.
The statement read: “Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and we have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution.