Report on Interest
under logo

Anambra Assembly passes Parks, Streets Beautification Agency…

The Guild

Our coronavirus relief package store was never looted…

The Guild

Nigerians resilience, determination will defeat coronavirus…

The Guild
BusinessTransport

Emirates suspends passenger flights to Nigeria indefinitely

By News Desk

By The Guild
Zürich, Switzerland - July 03, 2016: Airbus A380 of Emirates Airline approaching Zurich airport

Following Federal Government COVID-19 protocol on inbound passengers, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) flagship carrier, Emirates Airline, has announced an indefinite suspension of flights to and from Nigeria.

Emirate said that inbound and outbound flights into the country have been suspended and that the suspension would remain till further notice beginning from Monday, June 21st, 2021.

The suspension placed by the airline operator came barely two days after the UAE eased travel rules for inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

 

 

The Guild 3083 posts 34 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: