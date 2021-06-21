Emirates suspends passenger flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Following Federal Government COVID-19 protocol on inbound passengers, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) flagship carrier, Emirates Airline, has announced an indefinite suspension of flights to and from Nigeria.

Emirate said that inbound and outbound flights into the country have been suspended and that the suspension would remain till further notice beginning from Monday, June 21st, 2021.

The suspension placed by the airline operator came barely two days after the UAE eased travel rules for inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

