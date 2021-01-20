Emirates, Etihad airlines test-run COVID-19 vaccination travel pass

Emirates and Etihad airlines, both United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines are partnering with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to test-run the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

The IATA Travel Pass will enable Emirates passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or if vaccination meets the requirements of the destination.

Prior to a full roll-out, Emirates will implement phase one in Dubai for the validation of COVID-19 PCR tests before departure.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “While international travel remains as safe as ever, there are new protocols and travel requirements with the current global pandemic.”

On its part, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, the travel pass would be offered to Etihad Airways guests on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021. If successful, the pass will be extended to other destinations on the Etihad network.

IATA said the travel pass will keep passengers in control of their data and facilitate the sharing of their test with airlines and authorities for travel.

It will also make it convenient for passengers to manage travel documentation throughout their journey.

Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said, “COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again.”

Meanwhile, Emirates airline, in partnership with dnata, yesterday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination programme for its substantial UAE-based workforce making available the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines.