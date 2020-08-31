Emirates, Dubai airlines partner on single ticket system

United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier airlines, Emirates and Fly Dubai have said the duo would be joining forces to offer passengers a single ticket and integrated loyalty system to ensure customers enjoy increased connectivity, convenience and travel flexibility.

It explained that the need to give passengers increased benefits to enjoy services offered by the two airlines without additional cost through the single ticket system necessitated the partnership.

As stated, the strategic partnership was reached to offer customers about 100 destinations to travel to, while taking advantage of the airlines’ complementary strengths after recorded successful collaborations between the duo since 2017.

Confirming the development, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said that with the renewed agreement, the airlines’ customers can now travel to 100 destinations including some of Fly Dubai destinations using codeshare flights.

“We are delighted to announce that our customers can once again take advantage of the complementary strengths of Emirates and Fly Dubai to access an enhanced network of cities on a single ticket and integrated loyalty programme, enjoy a safe, smooth, and stress-free transfer experience through Dubai and have their baggage checked through to their final destination,” he said.

On his part, Chief Commercial Officer at Fly Dubai, Hamad Obaidalla, said that the collaboration would offer renewed incentives for passengers across board, stressing that the airlines would stop at nothing in ensuring best services and flight experiences for customers.

“Our partnership with Emirates will continue to facilitate a more seamless flow of passengers and cargo across our combined networks in the recovery phase,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two airlines have implemented extensive safety measures to combat COVID-19 at every step of the customer’s journey including enhanced sanitization of all touchpoints and advanced HEPA filters fitted in aircraft cabins to eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.

Also, parts of efforts to mitigate spread of the virus, COVID-19 PCR tests would be mandatory for all inbound and transit customers to Dubai, and that customers boarding Emirates flights would also be provided with a complimentary hygiene kit containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes.