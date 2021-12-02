Emirates airlines resumes operations 10 months after suspending flights in Nigeria

One of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates Airlines, has disclosed that the airline would be resuming its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria on 5th December 2021 following ten months suspension over coronavirus protocol.

The airline noted that with the break, it has perfected plans to ensure smooth service for passengers and travellers using the carrier, adding that more would be done to improve excellence in its service delivery.

Confirming resumption of operations through a statement on Thursday, the airline noted that modalities have been perfected to offer customers enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

It added that the service would also enable travellers to safely connect via Dubai to the Emirates network of over 120 global destinations.

According to the statement, the world’s largest international airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai, which remains a highly popular holiday and business destination.

“Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

“Throughout the pandemic, Emirates has been helping its customers travel safely and confidently, implementing industry-leading health and safety measures at every point of the travel journey, helping communities reconnect faster and facilitating economic recovery.

“The airline has also been working hard to provide up to date, comprehensive travel information to its customers, as well as speeding up processes on the ground through digital verification for Covid-19 via the IATA Travel Pass, as well as touchless check-in and biometrics processing.”

It would be recalled that the resumption of services was coming ten months after the carrier suspended flights to Nigeria following a diplomatic row between the two countries over COVID-19 protocols.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

