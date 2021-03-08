Emirates Airlines extends Nigeria’s flight suspension by 10 days

Emirates Airlines has extended its suspension of airlifting of Nigerian passengers by a further 10 days to prolong the current face-off between the Federal Government (FG) and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The current suspension, which was imposed on January 28 , was set to expire on Wednesday, March 10. The expiration date is now March 20.

In a release issued on the airline website, Emirates said: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai)…

Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.”

It will be recalled, Emirates Airlines suspended airlifting of passengers from Nigeria as fallout of the directive by the FG asking the airline to stop carrying out four hours pre-departure rapid COVID-19 tests for Nigerian passengers.

This drew the ire of the FG who consequently ordered the airline to discontinue the four-hour pre-departure rapid test. Emirates, in reaction, suspend airlifting of passengers from Nigeria first until February 28, and then extended it to March 10. This has now been further extended to March 20.